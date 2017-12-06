After being in exile for years, Sun Pictures owned by politician Dayanidhi Maran is back to business. It has taken up two projects in succession. The first project that is coming from the banner is Raghava Lawrence and Oviya-starrer Kanchana 3.The bigger news is that it will be bankrolling Vijay's 62nd movie to be directed by AR Murugadoss.

Months after speculations came up about Sun Pictures teaming up with Vijay, the production house formally announced the news on Tuesday, December 5. "Sun TV is happy to announce #Vijay62withSunPictures #ActorVijay #ARMurugadoss. [sic]" read the tweet posted by the production house.

Vijay's fans welcomed the development with excitement as the post has garnered over 17,000 likes, over 7,200 retweets with close to 700 comments at the time of reporting.

Sun Pictures was founded in 2,000 and Siragugal was the first project to be produced by the production house. In the later years, the company was more into film distribution and associated with many big projects that include Vijay's Sura, Vettaikaran, Surya's Ayan, etc.

The company's popularity reached new heights after bankrolling Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Enthiran, the costliest project made in India back then.

However, Sun Pictures stopped producing and distributing movies ever since the AIADMK government in 2011 came into the power.

Coming back to AR Murugadoss next, now referred to as Vijay 62, is in the pre-production works and the shooting will commence in January 2018. The hunt for the female lead is on.

So far, Girish Gangadharan and A Sreekar Prasad have been signed as cinematographer and editor respectively.

Vijay 62 marks the third collaboration of Ilayathalapathy with AR Murugadoss after blockbusters Thuppakki and Kaththi.