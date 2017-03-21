Both Summer Rae and Brad Maddox have been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons, thanks to online attackers Celeb Jihad. The website first released a sex tape on Paige, which featured Xavier Woods and Brad Maddox, and then, they leaked photos of another WWE Diva Summer Rae.

But, Summer Rae gave a damn to that!

The latest edition of WWE Raw on Monday, March 20, saw one of the most heartbreaking prospects coming true as the legendary Mick Foley was fired from his General Manager (GM) job by Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, a week after Foley attacked Stephanie's husband Triple H with 'Mr. Socko.'

WWE fans all over social media have already started giving their opinion about who could be the next Raw GM and looking at the votes, it seems there are only two options as of now -- Summer Rae and Brad Maddox.

Interestingly, both of these current and former WWE stars have had an experience as a General Manager.

Summer Rae: The 33-year-old, after signing a contract with the WWE in 2011, started her stint in the WWE's developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). Just after a few months, Summer became the GM of FCW.

Ironically, Summer has managed Brad Maddox and also the likes of Rusev and Fandango in the WWE.

Brad Maddox: In 2013, Maddox was appointed as Assistant Raw Managing Supervisor by Vickie Guerrero, but a few months later, he took over as the GM after Vickie was fired.

Maddox initially was on the side of Triple H and Co, but he soon fell out of favour, and a year later, Maddox was relieved of his duties by The Authority (Triple H and Stephanie McMahon) and was then subjected to a massive beating by Kane.

