A well-known Russian snake expert live-streamed his own suicide after being heartbroken over the breakup of his marriage. He allowed a black mamba to bite him and showed the viewers the actual snake bite on his hand.

In the disturbing footage, Arslan Valeev, 31, from St Petersburg kept pleading his viewers to call his ex-wife, Ekaterina 'Katya' Pyatyzhkina as his limbs became numb and he visibly deteriorated on camera, Daily Mail reported.

The 31-year-old blogger reportedly ran YouTube channel BobCat TV along with his former partner.

At the end of the footage, the blogger was seen getting up from his chair and collapsed, he died soon afterwards.

In the live stream, he told the viewers: "Pass on to Katya that I loved her very much." His breathing became more rapid and eyes began to roll into the back of his head.

He further said: "Beautiful, isn't it? Oh, damn, how it... Bye to everyone... I can't believe it is happening to me..."

In the live footage, he also read aloud his former wife's mobile number saying: "This is Katya's number if someone manages to call her, if she has time to come to me and see me, I would be happy...In fact, I'm already dying. Farewell. I would be glad to see Katya. Damn, I'm shaking."

Though reportedly, one of the viewers called the emergency services which arrived later but were unable to save him. According to the reports, on August 4, friends said Valeev accused his partner of cheating on him; also beat her after which she suffered a concussion.

On September 21, he publicly apologised for his behaviour and said that their sexual relationship ended in July.

A day before shooting the video, he announced a special broadcast with one of his 'most beloved snakes', called Mamba, he didn't hint anything about his intentions.

A friend of the blogger later posted online claiming that he did not intend to take his life, it had been a mistake.

Valeev's former wife has not commented anything on the video yet.