Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri hosted a star-studded party on June 18 to celebrate the launch of her first restaurant, Arth, in Mumbai. The highlight of the night was Suhana Khan, who looked drop-dead gorgeous, and her style proved that she is ready to take over Bollywood.

Dressed in a tangerine dress by Herve Leger, Suhana outshined Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, who attended the party. A photo of Suhana and Shah Rukh, who was dressed in black, went viral on social media.

In fact, SRK shared a photo of them and captioned it: "And a fulfilling Father's Day at Arth designed by @gaurikhan."

This is not the first time Suhana has wooed us with her charm. Earlier, a picture of her clad in a bikini with younger brother AbRam made headlines. But SRK, being the doting dad that he is, tried his best to protect his daughter from the media.

A while ago, Suhana was in the news when veteran actress Shabana Azmi praised her acting skills. She had watched Suhana in one of the school play videos, which went viral online.

Shah Rukh himself has confessed that Suhana wants to be an actress. "Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She's extremely good on stage, I've seen her performances. She's admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple — you need to complete your education before doing anything," he told DNA.

Take a look at a few photos of Suhana that show she is ready for Bollywood:

And a fulfilling Father’s Day at Arth designed by @gaurikhan A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:23am PDT

What a Beauty ?? A post shared by Suhana Khan FC (@suhana.khan) on Apr 10, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

Her smile shines more than the sun ✨? A post shared by Suhana Khan FC (@suhana.khan) on Apr 9, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

Suhana is my Angel ??? A post shared by Suhana Khan FC (@suhana.khan) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:04am PST

This is such a cute picture with suhana and her mom @suhanakhan2 #suhanakhan ?? A post shared by Suhana Khan FC (@suhana.khan) on Aug 17, 2016 at 1:16am PDT

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on May 21, 2017 at 10:17pm PDT

Watch the viral video of Suhana Khan's play: