Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's kids are turning out to be perfect for Bollywood. While Aryan Khan has won millions of female fans' hearts with his handsome looks, Suhana Khan is also a true diva.

Suhana has been in news for quite some time for her cute and sexy photos. Her recent pictures, which were clicked at B-Town's Halloween party, are breaking the internet.

The bash was attended by Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan and Sanjay Kapoor, along with star kids.

Suhana looked super hot in a short golden dress. She paired it up with golden heels and let her hair down.

The best part is this beautiful star kid knows to give perfect poses to the paparazzi. While fans loved her hot avatar, there was another celebrity who was twinning with Suhana.

Malaika Arora Khan was also spotted in a golden outfit, however, much different from Suhana's at the party. But the star kid surely gets all the points for her appearance.

Suhana has been an internet sensation because of her photos shared on social media. Recently, mother Gauri Khan posted an adorable picture of Suhana on her Instagram.

The 17-year-old looked absolutely stunning wearing a white see-through top with a small pendant around her neck and minimal make-up.

While her fans were in awe of her beautiful looks, the army of trolls, however, marched in to criticise the teenager instead of praising her beauty.

One user commented on her skin colour, while the other called her female Shah Rukh Khan with long hair.

Suhana, who is pursuing her studies in London, is currently in the town and she is enjoying her time to the fullest with her little brother AbRam or going on a movie date with her girl gang. She was seen spending quality time with her family on SRK and Gauri's wedding anniversary.