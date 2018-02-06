It's all cool until a Big Brother comes to your locality, isn't it? That's exactly what happened with Sue, the famous Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton at the Main Hall of Chicago's Field Museum. Yes, she was the talk of the town and had her personal Twitter account with almost 2.3k followers, but now she is being moved out to make space for a bigger skeleton of another dinosaur -- Titanosaur. And guess what! It was not even half as ferocious as T. Rex – the most widely recognized dinosaur.

Sue, which is by far the complete skeleton of the species ever discovered, will now adorn a private suite in The Griffin Halls of Evolving Plane on the museum's second floor.

The staff has started to dismantle the huge skeleton from Monday and the feet along with the tail tip were the first to go. According to a report, the skeleton will get an upgradation before it is opened again to the public in 2019. All "enSUEsiasts" can come and say a temporary goodbye to the dinosaur star.

Now, coming to the big boss, the titanosaur skeleton (which is also known as Patagotitan mayorum) is the biggest dinosaur ever discovered. The skeleton that is going to take Sue's place will be a replica of a 122-foot-long titanosaur, discovered from Argentina. The cast is expected to reach the museum in June 2018.

Titanosaurs were sauropod dinosaurs, which basically means huge reptiles with long necks, long tails, small heads and pillar-like four legs. These creatures were herbivores and studies on their fossilized dung revealed they had an unselective plant diet.

Now, if you still feel that Sue's place will remain unmatched, you are up for a surprise. Since the titanosaur's skeleton is a replica, you can go and touch it.

Several people took Twitter to express how much they will miss Sue. Check out some Tweets here:

I tease @SUEtheTrex a lot #onhere but I want to make it clear that moving her out of the Field Museum is a mistake. What happens the next time necromancers invade Chicago in search of Phenomenal Cosmic Power and @HarriedWizard doesn't have a zombie mount?



WHAT THEN, I ASK YOU. — The Godzilla Liker (@TonyHighwind) February 6, 2018

I'm so glad we got to visit @SUEtheTrex before she moves. We'll miss her so much, she's our favorite tyrannosaurus in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/IMwzEXaRs7 — Stephanie McNeely (@StefMcNeely) February 5, 2018

The gang's all here. @SUEtheTrex is hopefully ready for a close up! pic.twitter.com/nODZKLgOia — Marielle Shaw (@rosesarered23) February 5, 2018

Jacob and I took the day to come and see @SUEtheTrex one last time before they move. This is his last picture with them fully assembled. pic.twitter.com/xiACd0UHBn — Ryan C Miller (@Ryan_C_Miller) February 5, 2018

In another finding, which was published in the journal Scientific Reports on January 31, 2018, it was revealed that around 110 years ago dinosaurs and mammals used to roam around in Maryland where the eminent space agency NASA's Goddard Spaceflight Centre is currently situated.

An ancient slab of sandstone was discovered, which was 8.5-foot-long. Researchers found the footprints of dinosaurs' badger-like mammals and flying reptiles on it.