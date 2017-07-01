The stage is getting ready for the 100 days celebration of Puneeth Rajkumar's Raajakumara. The makers have planned a grand event to be held on July 7 and 8. Hold your breath, the function is set to become a place where all the biggies of Sandalwood share the dais!

Kiccha Sudeep, Rocking Star Yash, Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh, Real Star Upendra, Shivaraj Kumar and the entire Raj family will be present at the occasion. "Yes, we have invited many dignitaries from Kannada film industry as it is a special occasion for us," Karthik Gowda, the executive producer of Raajakumara told International Business Times, India.

He adds, "It is an occasion to honour all those who worked in Raajakumara and we want to thank their contribution in its success. Starting from the light boy to the actors, we are inviting everyone and honouring them with a memento along with other gift articles."

On asking whether the team is planning to a pay a tribute to late Parvathamma Rajkumar, he clarified: "We have high respect and regards for Amma. She will always remain in our hearts, but we do not want to do such acts on stage for the fear of becoming a publicity stunt."

Puneeth Rajkumar's Raajakumara is running successfully in over 45-50 theatres across Karnataka. The film was released on April 24 and won critical appreciation.

Although the makers of Raajakumara have been tight-lipped about the collection, the trade experts estimate the flick to have grossed over Rs 70 crore. Nonetheless, it has been declared as the all-time biggest hit of Kannada film industry.

The film has attracted the audience of all age group, which has helped the film to set the box office on fire.

The Santhosh Ananddram-directed movie has Priya Anand and Tamil actor Sarath Kumar in key roles. Now, the movie is likely to be remade in other languages, notably in Telugu with the big star cast.

Meanwhile, the complete video song of 'Gombe Helutaite' has been released and it has gone viral.