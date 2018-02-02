The shooting of climax portion of Kiccha Sudeep and Shivaraj Kumar's The Villain was wrapped up on Thursday, February 1. This marks the completion of the Kannada flick's talkie portion.

Kiccha Sudeep announced the news on Twitter: "Wrapped th climax sequence for #TheVillain. One more song n It's a final wrap for me.. It's been an amazing shoot wth a fab cast m crew n across many locations. Wanna thank @directorprems & each team member for their support n luv. [sic]"

As per reports, a song on Sudeep and Amy Jackson is yet to be shot apart from two songs on Shivaraj Kumar. The entire shooting is expected to be completed in March and the movie is likely to be ready for release by April or May.

The movie was launched by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on December 13, 2015, in a grand event. Initially, it was titled Kali and the shooting was supposed to begin shooting in the following months after the launch. But it was delayed for some reasons and later the film was rechristened The Villain.

Sudeep got a new hairdo for the flick in which he will be seen in three distinct avatars. On the other hand, Shivaraj Kumar is sporting a ponytail in Prem's film.

The Villain is one of the highest budget movies made in Sandalwood. CR Manohar is bankrolling the movie. Sudeep and Shivaraj Kumar, the two stars from Sandalwood, are teaming up for the first time.

Also, Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty and Telugu actor Srikanth will be seen in pivotal roles in the Kannada flick.