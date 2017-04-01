The first look posters of Sudeep and Shivaraj Kumar's much-hyped The Villain is all set for release on Saturday, April 1. Several posters of the Kannada film will be unveiled at 7 pm online.

Prem has taken special interest in ensuring that the heroes have different looks. Kiccha Sudeep will be appearing in three distinct avatars in The Villain. Kiccha's costume is designed by Archana, while Alex has given a new hairdo to him.

As per Prem, he delayed the shooting of The Villain as he wanted Sudeep to complete Hebbuli. Now, Kiccha has to retain the same look for the next eight months and cannot work on any other project.

For Shivaraj Kumar, Alex and Raj have worked on giving a new hairstyle under the supervision of Prem himself. Shivanna will be also be sporting a special wig in the Kannada film. Saniya Sardhariya has designed the Hat-Trick Hero's costume in The Villain.

The first look will be formally launched in a temple before it is revealed online.

The movie was launched by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on December 13, 2015 in a grand event. Initially, the movie was titled Kali and the shooting was supposed to begin in the next three months. But it was delayed for some reasons and later the film was rechristened The Villain.

The Villain, which is said to be made on a huge budget, is produced by CR Manohar. The makers are in talks with Amy Jackson to play the female lead, but nothing has been finalised yet.