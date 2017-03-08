Darshan's recent tweet about a rift in his friendship with Sudeep has left the fans and well-wishers worried. They are now praying for their patch up. The thought of the two Sandalwood stars, who are often called the Salman-Shah Rukh of Sandalwood, not sharing a good rapport anymore has left people wondering about the reason behind their split.

"Me & Sudeep aren't Friends Anymore. We are just Actors working for Kannada Industry. No more speculations please. That's the end of it," the challenging star posted on Twitter a few days ago. In his next post, he responded to a video in which Sudeep had apparently claimed that he referred Darshan's name to the makers of Majestic, the debut film of the challenging star.

Darshan credited Ramamurthy, PN Sathya and Ramesh for bagging Majestic. A section of media reports that the actor was not happy with Sudeep's claim and thus decided to end their friendship.

However, sources close to both the camps have refuted the rumours and claimed that the stars would not end their friendship for such a trivial reason. They suspect that a bigger issue could be behind their split.

Bullet Prakash, who was once a close buddy of Darshan, has alleged that a couple of the actor's aides have poisoned his mind to end his good equation with Sudeep. "Darshan is surrounded by some people who have successfully broken a good friendship," he told Public TV.

Meanwhile, the makers of Majestic are also divided over the issue. While director PN Sathya and producer MG Ramamurthy have denied Sudeep's claims, although they agreed to have approached Kiccha to play the lead role, Ba Ma Harish, the co-producer, has admitted that it was Sudeep, who suggested Darshan's name for the role.

Darshan and Sudeep were considered rivals in the initial years but they put an end to all the rumours by appearing together on various platforms. In fact, Kiccha had taken an active interest in promoting Sangolli Rayanna, while the Gaja actor made his good equation evident by participating in Celebrity Cricket League.