The hacker of Suchitra's Twitter account has gone a step ahead this time by leaking private photos of several celebrities. The pictures of Hansika Motwani in bikini, Dhanush with Trisha Krishnan, Andrea with Anirudh and popular TV anchor Dhivyadharshini were posted on Twitter, before the account was blocked.

Suchitra's Twitter account started posting some controversial posts last week about Dhanush and Simbu. "#Dhanush's team. Sorry buddy - disqualified (sic)" and added, "This is Suchi, I'm back. I'm safe and I'm ready to tell everyone what a lousy game #Dhanush played. no imagination. Paavum. #Simbu you're it. [sic]" the post had read.

Further she added: "Dhanush - stay away from me" and "Dhanush is God." Her tweets apparently indicate that she was manhandled by Dhanush's men although her posts failed to give clarity of the entire incident.

However, before the issue went out of control, her hubby tried damage control and claimed that her account was hacked. "The last few days have been very disturbing for us as a family as Suchi's twitter account was hacked. Today we have retrieved her account. All the tweets published last few days were not by Suchi and is completely false. I personally apologise to all the people concerned as I understand the stress it would have caused them. I request the media to show sensitivity and not sensationalise this. Thank you all for the support," the post read.

Suchitra's account is really hacked?

Karthik had claimed that her account was retrieved. With her continued controversial posts, people are now wondering whether her account was really hacked or she was doing it on her own. Clarity is awaited.