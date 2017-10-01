State-run oil marketing firms hiked the price of subsidised cooking gas by Rs 1.50 per LPG cylinder and jet fuel by six percent, effective from Sunday.

According to the Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the price of a subsidised 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will now be Rs 488.68 in New Delhi, as against Rs 487.18 earlier.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise rates of LPG and jet fuel on the first of every month.

Subsidised LPG rates were raised last by Rs 7 per LPG cylinder on September 1, as part of the decision to increase prices every month so as to eliminate subsidies.

The price of non-subsidised LPG, which consumers buy at market rates after exhausting their subsidised quota of 12 cylinders, was also raised by Rs 1.50 to Rs 599 per cylinder.

The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, was also increased from Sunday by 6.04 percent to Rs 53,045 per kilolitre in New Delhi, as against the earlier price of Rs 50,020.

Jet fuel prices vary with airports depending on local taxes.