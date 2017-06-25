With Rajinikanth gearing up to join politics , BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has been creating roadblocks by calling him an 'illiterate' and 'cheat'.

Swamy's attack on Rajinikanth started off with this tweet on Friday, June 23, which saw sharp reactions from his fans.

Rajnikant will another Shree 420 like the Delhiwala — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) June 23, 2017

From MGR to Jayalalithaa, southern superstars have went on to become chief ministers in the past. However, Swamy is stringent about Rajini joining politics and a report has quoted Swamy saying that Rajini's sense of politics is 'very bad' and also added saying that he is 'not well educated'.

Swamy struck for the second time on Saturday again by tweeting, "Illiteracy of RK 420 is that even his famous cinema monologue is scripted by someone else behind the cameras."

One cannot compare Kamaraj's illiteracy with RK 420. Kamaraj worked his way from political worker to CM and implemented education revolution — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) June 24, 2017

This tweet got people comparing Rajini with Prime Minister Narendra Modi while Swamy calling him a "self made" man.

Rajini's fans continue to defend him against Swamy's strikes. However, Swamy on Friday had also accused Rajini on getting involved in financial fraud. Calling it a 'media hyper', Swamy claimed to have "substantial proof" of financial irregularities that would 'knock down' Rajini's ambitions.

SC notice to Latha Rajinikanth - The Hindu https://t.co/TKMI6GAKtY — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) June 24, 2017

OPS on Rajnikanth's entry

Former chief minister and current CM Edappadi Ramaswamy's rival O Paneerselvam in a report has said that Rajinikanth's entry into politics is an individual's choice but if the need arises, he will consider an alliance with him.

Swamy's twitter rants

Swamy even had twitter tirades with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. He targeted Jaitley on issues of black money and economic reforms, earlier. He has also been in news for his 'anti-Muslim' remarks on disenfranchising them. Only Muslims who prove that their ancestors were from India could have the right to vote. He also had presented his views for enacting a national law prohibiting conversion from Hindu religion to any other.