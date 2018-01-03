Everything a stylish woman chooses to wear adds to her charm, and her unique fashion picks are the visible representation of her personality. She spends hours to select and buy her accessories that complements her style.
Among her fashion adornments, wristwatches play a crucial role in styling her. Women's watches have become an inevitable wardrobe staple to always keep her fashionable. Whatever be the design and colour, the most important things is wearing it with confidence.
Today, a number of watches from the house of reputed manufacturers are available in the market. Some watches are created exclusively to build her style statement. Here are the most popular watches for women:
1. Fossil Original Boyfriend Analog Silver Dial Watch
The oversized design of the Fossil Boyfriend Analog watch matches femininity. The Quartz Chronograph watch brilliantly combines its precise functionality and elegance. Its silver dial and classic blue leather strap make it a magnificent timepiece to impress you.
Price: 9,995.00
|Dial colour: Silver
|Band colour: Blue
|Band material: Genuine Leather
|Band width: 18mm
|Bezel material: Stainless Steel
|Case size: 38mm
|Case shape: Round
|Case thickness: 12mm
|Case material: Stainless Steel
|Closure: Strap Buckle
|Type: Analog
|Movement: Quartz Chronograph
|Weight: 80gm
|Water resistant: 5 ATM
2. Titan Raga Analog Mother of Pearl Dial Watch
TItan's trendsetting analogue watch collection comes from its sub-brand Raga. This analogue watch for women comes with a mother-of-pearl round dial. Its stone-studded bezel enhances the entire look. A gold-coloured metal strap with stone and pearl adornments makes it ideal for any special occasion.
Price: 17,995.00
|Dial colour: Mother of Pearl
|Dial glass material: Mineral
|Band colour: Gold
|Band material: Metal
|Band width: 6mm
|Case shape: Round
|Case diameter: 24mm
|Case thickness: 7.1mm
|Type: Analog
|Movement: Quartz
|Weight: 132gm
|Water resistance depth: 10 Meters
3. Citizen Eco-Drive Analog Watch
This eco-drive watch from the house of Citizen comes with a sleek design. Its black dial and stainless steel black strap redefine her fashion concepts. The analogue watch has a date indicator. You don't need to replace the battery, thanks to its eco-drive technology.
Price: 9,990.00
|Dial colour: Black
|Band colour: Black
|Band material: Stainless steel
|Band width: 16mm
|Case shape: Round
|Case material: Stainless steel
|Case diameter: 30mm
|Case thickness: 7mm
|Glass material: Mineral
|Closure: Fold-over clasp
|Type: Analog
|Movement: Quartz
|Weight: 454gm
|Water resistance depth: 99 Meters
4. Timex E-Class Analog Pink Dial Women's Watch
If it is the colour that makes your style statement, then this Timex analogue watch is for you. An elegant pink dial watch is a unique offering from Timex. This is a classic timepiece with pink round dial and stainless steel band. Overall, it gives you a charming look.
M.R.P.: 2,895.00 | Price: 2,442.00
|Dial colour: Pink
|Band colour: Silver
|Band material: Stainless steel
|Case material: Brass
|Case shape: Round
|Case diameter: 35mm
|Type: Analog
|Movement: Quartz
|Weight: 259gm
|Water resistance depth: 30 Meters
5. Daniel Klein Analog Silver Dial Watch
Here is a delightful addition to your fashion accessory collection. Daniel Klein brings a silver-dial analogue watch to lend you a style-savvy look. Its multi-coloured stainless steel strap looks extremely stylish on a woman's wrist with a minimalistic dial design.
M.R.P.: 6,980.00 | Price: 3,839.00
|Dial colour: Silver
|Band colour: Multi-colour
|Band material: Stainless steel
|Case shape: Round
|Case material: Metal
|Case diameter: 32mm
|Case thickness: 8mm
|Type: Analog
|Movement: Quartz
|Water resistance depth: 30 Meters
6. Tommy Hilfiger Analog Watch
The American fashion house Tommy Hilfiger is best known for its fashion outfits and accessories. This Tommy Hilfiger analog watch is the right choice if you are planning to invest in a sporty and trendy watch. Its blue silicone strap and gold-plated stainless steel case are its key attractions.
Price: 15,782.77
|Dial colour: Silver
|Band colour: Blue
|Band material: Silicon
|Band width: 18mm
|Case shape: Round
|Case material: Gold-plated stainless steel
|Case diameter: 38mm
|Case thickness: 10mm
|Crystal: Scratch-resistant mineral
|Bezel: Fixed blue metallic
|Type: Analog
|Movement: Quartz
|Clasp: Buckle
|Water resistance depth: 99 Feet
7. Michael Kors Digital Dial Watch
With a navy blue digital dial and full round display, Michael Kors brings the most stylish smartwatch for women. It combines both elegance and next-generation technology. Powered by Android Wear, this smartwatch helps you keep connected through fitness tracking, emails, texts, etc.
Price: 25,995.00 | Sale: 15,597.00
|Dial colour: Navy-tone
|Band colour: Blue
|Band material: Stainless steel
|Band width: 22mm
|Case shape: Round
|Case material: Stainless steel
|Case diameter: 44.5mm
|Case thickness: 13mm
|Type: Digital
|Powered by: Android Wear
|Compatible: iPhone and Android phones
|Features: Social media updates, text/email, fitness tracking, Google Smart Help etc
|Closure: Fastening
|Water resistant: Up to 1 ATM
8. Casio Sheen Silver Dial Analog Watch
A woman's style would not be completed without this powerful fashion statement from Casio. This is a prestigious timepiece that has an eye-catching design with a sparkling stone-studded bezel and pink gold ion-plated case and band. This Casio Sheen depicts pure elegance in you.
M.R.P.: 8,995.00 | Price: 7,196.00
|Dial colour: Silver
|Band colour: Pink and gold
|Band material: Stainless steel
|Case shape: Round
|Case material: Stainless steel
|Glass: Mineral
|Type: Analog
|Movement: Quartz
|Weight: 168gm
|Water resistance depth: 50 Meters
9. Tissot Classic Dream Analog Mother of Pearl Dial Watch
Simple and stylish. This watch signifies your fashion sense. Tissot's incredible style is seen in this Classic Dream analog watch. Mother of Pearl dial and white band offer a standout style for a woman who wears it. The simple wristwatch can be worn during any casual events.
Price: 10,500.00
|Dial colour: Mother of Pearl
|Band colour: White
|Band material: Leather
|Band width: 12mm
|Case shape: Round
|Case diameter: 28mm
|Case thickness: 7.6mm
|Crystal material: Sapphire
|Type: Analog
|Movement: Quartz
|Clasp: Buckle
|Water resistance depth: 30 Meters
10. Swiss Eagle Analog Blue Dial Watch
Nowadays, rose gold is everywhere. Here is a rose gold analog watch with a blue dial. Shine in this metallic watch from Swiss Eagle. Stone embellishments on the dial and rose gold band give an eye-catching design. This is the best pick for a trendy look.
Price: 12,750.00
|Dial colour: Blue
|Band colour: Rose gold
|Band material: Stainless steel
|Band width: 15mm
|Case shape: Round
|Case diameter: 40mm
|Type: Analog
|Movement: Quartz
|Closure: Fold-over
|Water resistance depth: 50 Meters