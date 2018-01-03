Everything a stylish woman chooses to wear adds to her charm, and her unique fashion picks are the visible representation of her personality. She spends hours to select and buy her accessories that complements her style.

Among her fashion adornments, wristwatches play a crucial role in styling her. Women's watches have become an inevitable wardrobe staple to always keep her fashionable. Whatever be the design and colour, the most important things is wearing it with confidence.

Today, a number of watches from the house of reputed manufacturers are available in the market. Some watches are created exclusively to build her style statement. Here are the most popular watches for women:

1. Fossil Original Boyfriend Analog Silver Dial Watch

The oversized design of the Fossil Boyfriend Analog watch matches femininity. The Quartz Chronograph watch brilliantly combines its precise functionality and elegance. Its silver dial and classic blue leather strap make it a magnificent timepiece to impress you.

Price: 9,995.00

Dial colour: Silver Band colour: Blue Band material: Genuine Leather Band width: 18mm Bezel material: Stainless Steel Case size: 38mm Case shape: Round Case thickness: 12mm Case material: Stainless Steel Closure: Strap Buckle Type: Analog Movement: Quartz Chronograph Weight: 80gm Water resistant: 5 ATM

2. Titan Raga Analog Mother of Pearl Dial Watch

TItan's trendsetting analogue watch collection comes from its sub-brand Raga. This analogue watch for women comes with a mother-of-pearl round dial. Its stone-studded bezel enhances the entire look. A gold-coloured metal strap with stone and pearl adornments makes it ideal for any special occasion.

Price: 17,995.00

Dial colour: Mother of Pearl Dial glass material: Mineral Band colour: Gold Band material: Metal Band width: 6mm Case shape: Round Case diameter: 24mm Case thickness: 7.1mm Type: Analog Movement: Quartz Weight: 132gm Water resistance depth: 10 Meters

3. Citizen Eco-Drive Analog Watch

This eco-drive watch from the house of Citizen comes with a sleek design. Its black dial and stainless steel black strap redefine her fashion concepts. The analogue watch has a date indicator. You don't need to replace the battery, thanks to its eco-drive technology.

Price: 9,990.00

Dial colour: Black Band colour: Black Band material: Stainless steel Band width: 16mm Case shape: Round Case material: Stainless steel Case diameter: 30mm Case thickness: 7mm Glass material: Mineral Closure: Fold-over clasp Type: Analog Movement: Quartz Weight: 454gm Water resistance depth: 99 Meters

4. Timex E-Class Analog Pink Dial Women's Watch

If it is the colour that makes your style statement, then this Timex analogue watch is for you. An elegant pink dial watch is a unique offering from Timex. This is a classic timepiece with pink round dial and stainless steel band. Overall, it gives you a charming look.

M.R.P.: 2,895.00 | Price: 2,442.00

Dial colour: Pink Band colour: Silver Band material: Stainless steel Case material: Brass Case shape: Round Case diameter: 35mm Type: Analog Movement: Quartz Weight: 259gm Water resistance depth: 30 Meters

5. Daniel Klein Analog Silver Dial Watch

Here is a delightful addition to your fashion accessory collection. Daniel Klein brings a silver-dial analogue watch to lend you a style-savvy look. Its multi-coloured stainless steel strap looks extremely stylish on a woman's wrist with a minimalistic dial design.

M.R.P.: 6,980.00 | Price: 3,839.00

Dial colour: Silver Band colour: Multi-colour Band material: Stainless steel Case shape: Round Case material: Metal Case diameter: 32mm Case thickness: 8mm Type: Analog Movement: Quartz Water resistance depth: 30 Meters

6. Tommy Hilfiger Analog Watch

The American fashion house Tommy Hilfiger is best known for its fashion outfits and accessories. This Tommy Hilfiger analog watch is the right choice if you are planning to invest in a sporty and trendy watch. Its blue silicone strap and gold-plated stainless steel case are its key attractions.

Price: 15,782.77

Dial colour: Silver Band colour: Blue Band material: Silicon Band width: 18mm Case shape: Round Case material: Gold-plated stainless steel Case diameter: 38mm Case thickness: 10mm Crystal: Scratch-resistant mineral Bezel: Fixed blue metallic Type: Analog Movement: Quartz Clasp: Buckle Water resistance depth: 99 Feet

7. Michael Kors Digital Dial Watch

With a navy blue digital dial and full round display, Michael Kors brings the most stylish smartwatch for women. It combines both elegance and next-generation technology. Powered by Android Wear, this smartwatch helps you keep connected through fitness tracking, emails, texts, etc.

Price: 25,995.00 | Sale: 15,597.00

Dial colour: Navy-tone Band colour: Blue Band material: Stainless steel Band width: 22mm Case shape: Round Case material: Stainless steel Case diameter: 44.5mm Case thickness: 13mm Type: Digital Powered by: Android Wear Compatible: iPhone and Android phones Features: Social media updates, text/email, fitness tracking, Google Smart Help etc Closure: Fastening Water resistant: Up to 1 ATM

8. Casio Sheen Silver Dial Analog Watch

A woman's style would not be completed without this powerful fashion statement from Casio. This is a prestigious timepiece that has an eye-catching design with a sparkling stone-studded bezel and pink gold ion-plated case and band. This Casio Sheen depicts pure elegance in you.

M.R.P.: 8,995.00 | Price: 7,196.00

Dial colour: Silver Band colour: Pink and gold Band material: Stainless steel Case shape: Round Case material: Stainless steel Glass: Mineral Type: Analog Movement: Quartz Weight: 168gm Water resistance depth: 50 Meters

9. Tissot Classic Dream Analog Mother of Pearl Dial Watch

Simple and stylish. This watch signifies your fashion sense. Tissot's incredible style is seen in this Classic Dream analog watch. Mother of Pearl dial and white band offer a standout style for a woman who wears it. The simple wristwatch can be worn during any casual events.

Price: 10,500.00

Dial colour: Mother of Pearl Band colour: White Band material: Leather Band width: 12mm Case shape: Round Case diameter: 28mm Case thickness: 7.6mm Crystal material: Sapphire Type: Analog Movement: Quartz Clasp: Buckle Water resistance depth: 30 Meters

10. Swiss Eagle Analog Blue Dial Watch

Nowadays, rose gold is everywhere. Here is a rose gold analog watch with a blue dial. Shine in this metallic watch from Swiss Eagle. Stone embellishments on the dial and rose gold band give an eye-catching design. This is the best pick for a trendy look.

Price: 12,750.00

