The Central Crime Branch has arrested director Hareesh-- known for Kannada movie Style Raja-- and three others in connection with an attempt to murder case. The director's friend Ashok filed the case against the four at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station on July 28.

The director had borrowed Rs 3.5 lakh from Ashok for the promotions of his film Style Raja. Last week, Ashok demanded the money back. This angered Hareesh, and he allegedly hired rowdy-sheeter Satish to kill Ashok, The News Minute reported.

Ashok, in his complaint, claimed the gang attacked him with wooden sticks and sharp objects at Kuvempu Rangamandira road in Annapoorneshwari layout on the night of July 28. He managed to escape the attack and right away filed a case with the police.

"Rowdy Satish and his men were hiding from us and we nabbed them in the city itself just two days later. Up on its questioning, it was revealed that director Hareesh had contracted the killing to Satish and his gang," Inspector Manjunath told the website.

Four of them have now been booked under section 341, 342, 307, 506 and 34 of the IPC.

Style Raja is a joint venture of HN Roopa and Suresh. The movie, which hit the screens in February, starred Chikkanna, Girish and Ranusha Kushvi.