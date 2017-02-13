The producers of Netflix's hit show Stranger Things have reached out to HBO's Game of Thrones bosses to learn a thing or two about controlling plot leaks.

Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy revealed that the success of the show have resulted in putting in extensive security measures this season. "We literally consulted with the producers on Game of Thrones to learn security protocols," he told Entertainment Weekly. "We had no security protocols last season and we have extensive security protocols this season. I can't speak about what they are because then people could crack them," he added.

One of the changes they have brought in is in the way filming notes are disposed. Instead of just throwing away the daily shooting notes, Stranger Things writer Ryan Duffer revealed that he has to now burn them. The cast of the show has also been given code names.

"We have a code name for the show. And now, I have a code name!" actress Millie Bobby Brown said. "It's this weird thing. On the call sheets our names are across it and if we lose it, we're dead," she added.

Last year, HBO had tightened its grip on Game of Thrones after the first four episodes of Season 5 aired one day prior to its television premiere. This resulted in HBO deciding against sending any advance episodes of the fantasy series to the press, as it was a media copy that was caused the leak.

"It's painful for Dan (Weiss) and David (Benioff) [when leaks happen]," HBO programming president Michael Lombardo said to Entertainment Weekly at the time. "When you have press copies, inevitably friends ask, 'Can I see your copy?' There are things that happen. We talked about the upsides and downsides. Some of the press are fans who might be disappointed, but they'll understand."