From unhealthy diet to scalp infection, there can be various reasons for hair fall and baldness. It is always better to go for a proper check-up and find out the reason behind it. But, if you get to know that the reason for your hair fall is weak hair and that it lacks vital nutrients, you should go back to your mother and grandmother's age-old theories to get lush healthy foliage on your head.

Here are 7 things that they may have told you about but you never took it seriously. Take a look at the things that can do wonders to your hair and slow down balding:

Almond

Almonds are rich in biotin which is also known as hair vitamin and help in converting the protein into amino acids that further forms keratin. It help in improving the hair strength as hair is made up of the protein-keratin which is produced by the hair follicles.

Triphala

If you are on the verge of going bald, you should use triphala which is a mixture of three ayurvedic herbs- amla, haritaki and vibhitaki. To apply it on your scalp you need to mix it with water. It magically nourishes the hair and controls hair loss as well.

Onion

Onion improves blood circulation and also provides sufficient nourishment to the hair follicles. When it is used in juice format, it helps in decreasing the hair fall by enhancing the level of an enzyme called catalase and also prevents premature greying of hair.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek prevents hair fall as it is rich in iron and potassium. It also controls greying of hair. You can use fenugreek seeds by making a powder of the seeds and by mixing it with any hair oil. You need to apply it daily for effective results.

Amla

Amla is rich in vitamin C and essential fatty acids that strengthen the hair follicles. You can use it by mixing its powder with warm water and apply it on your scalp daily. You can also consume it in form of juice or in every form as it is equally effective. But you have to have it daily.

Spinach

One of the major reasons for baldness or hair fall is low iron content in the body. And, spinach is a great source of iron and vitamin C. Therefore, it is very effective for hair loss or baldness. You can consume spinach in any form -- boil or blend it, it will give you the same benefits.

Curry Leaves

Curry leaves help in stimulating hair growth and reduces hair fall as they are rich in antioxidants and amino acids. The curry leaves also contain beta-carotene and protein that controls the thinning of hair and also hair fall. You should include it in your daily diet and can also add them to your hair oil and massage it for better results.