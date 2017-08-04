Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi's car was attacked with stones while he was touring the flood-hit Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Friday. The party has accused BJP "goons" behind the incident.

However, Rahul Gandhi escaped unhurt as he was reportedly sitting in the front seat of the car. However, his SPG commandos were injured in the attack.

"BJP goons attack Congress VP Rahulji's car in Lal Chowk, Dhanera, Banaskanta, Gujarat. Disgusting and disgraceful. Windowpanes of Congress VP's car broken in an organized attack by goons, security staff injured. BJP must know truth can't be silenced," party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a series of tweets.

He added: "With 218 deaths in Gujarat, 61 in Bansakanta alone, PM only does an aerial visit while CM takes five days to visit. BJP only attacks Opposition... Violence and physical attack have become BJP's culture. Congress and Rahulji get more determined to raise people's voice after every attack."

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also lashed out at the BJP on Twitter saying: "What sort of politics is the BJP govt practicing? Allowing such attack on Rahul Gandhi's vehicle. This must be condemned in the strongest terms."

However, the BJP called it an unfortunate incident and denied any involvement. "This is absolutely false. If any incident has happened it is unfortunate. I don't think BJP is behind this," BJP MP Jagdambika Pal was quoted by the Indian Express as saying.

Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Neeraj Badgujar told the daily that Gandhi was on his way to the helipad after meeting flood victims in Dhanera when a stone was pelted at his car.

Black flags were also waved at Rahul Gandhi when he visited the agricultural produce market committee to meet the flood victims.

In his address to the gathering, Gandhi responded saying: "Aane do aane do, yeh kale jhande yahan lagane do, ghabraye hue yeh log, koi farak nahi padta humein (Let them come, let those waving black flags come. They are a scared lot, it doesn't make any difference to us)."

Congress MLAs from Gujarat have not visited the district as they have been sequestered in a resort in Bengaluru to avoid getting influenced or forced to join the BJP or quit the party ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections on August 8.