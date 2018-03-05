Here are a few stocks that are likely to move in trades on Monday:

Aurobindo Pharma: The drugmaker received form 483 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its unit IV with nine observations.

Wipro: The software maker will buy 33.33 percent stake in the U.S. based application security solution provider, Denim group for $8.8 million.

Hero MotoCorp: February sales up 20 percent year-on-year to 6,29,597 units.

TVS Motor: February sales up 37 percent year-on-year to 2,90,673 units.

Laurus Labs: The company said that the U.S. FDA completed inspection of its unit 2 with zero observations under form 483.

Fortis Healthcare: The drugmaker gets notice from the Serious Fraud Office seeking information and documents.

NMDC: The state-owned firm cut lump ore prices by 3.2 percent, and fine prices by 3.62 percent.

Dilip Buildcon: The construction firm gets two new hybrid annuity projects in Karnataka worth Rs 4,473 crore from the National Highway Authority of India.

Punjab National Bank: The lender raised interest rates by 10-45 basis points on various tenures.