Here are a few stocks that are likely to move in trades on Tuesday:

Bata India: Markets regulator SEBI ordered Bata India to conduct an internal probe after its initial investigation found leakage of price sensitive information related to the firm's quarterly results.

Power Grid: The company entered into a term loan facility agreement with the State Bank of India worth Rs 5,000 crore.

NBCC India: State-owned construction firm said that no charges have been established against its CMD Anoop Kumar Mittal during the CBI investigation.

Andhra Bank: The lender said it has an exposure of Rs 1,147 crore to Sterling Group of companies.

Reliance Communications: The National Company Law Tribunal has extended stay on company's arm asset sale till further orders.

InterGlobe Aviation: Directorate General of Civil Aviation has asked IndiGo and GoAir to ground 8 and 11 A320 neo planes, respectively.

Union Bank: The High Court ordered winding up of Nimbus Communications for defaulting on bank's dues.

JSW Steel: The company is planning to raise funds up to $ 1 billion through overseas bonds to buy distressed assets, Mint newspaper reported.