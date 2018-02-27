Here are a few stocks that are likely to move in trades on Monday.

Punjab National Bank: The lender has revelead possibility of additional fraud of Rs 1,325 crore in the Nirav Modi case. This increase means that the total fraud now amounts to about Rs 12,622 crore.

HDFC Bank: The private-sector lender said that it will work closely with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to prevent leakage of confidential financial data.

IMAX: The company has signed a new five-year pact with PVR Cinemas, reported Bloomberg.

Torrent Pharma: The company plans to raise about Rs 2,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement.

Ambuja Cements: The company said that it was not pursuing the merger with ACC owing to some constraints.

Berger Paints: The company is planning setting up an integrated paint plant in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Sagar Cements: The company said it will to acquire 4.3 megawatt hydel power projects for Rs 26.9 crore.