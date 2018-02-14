Bank of Baroda: The lender plans to exit South Africa amid probe by regulator about its dealings with the Gupta brothers, who are accused of using their relationship with President Zuma and his family members to influence state contracts and cabinet appointments.

Max Life: The company has emerged as a frontrunner to buy IDBI Federal Life, Mint newspaper reported on Tuesday citing two people aware of ongoing talks.

Welspun India: The company posted a 47.1 percent slump in its third quarter profit to Rs 79.51 crore.

NTPC: Won an order to supply 300 megawatt of electricity to Bangladesh.

Britannia Industries: The company posted a 20 percent rise in its third quarter profit to Rs 264 crore.

Indoco Remedies: The company's Goa plant received 8 observations under form 483 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Indian Hotels: The company posted a 16 percent gain in its third quarter profit to Rs 108 crore.

JK Tyre: The company posted a 87 percent slump in its third quarter profit to Rs 11 crore.

NSE ban: Stocks such as Balrampur Chini, Dish TV, GMR Infra, HDIL and Jain Irrigation are banned from trading on the National Stock Exchange.