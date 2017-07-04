Popular YouTube star Stevie Ryan died at the age of 33 on Saturday, July 1. According to the L.A. County Coroner's Office's website, the actress committed suicide and the cause of death was stated as suicide by hanging.

The star rose to fame through her page on YouTube, titled Little Loca. Ryan gained popularity because of her sketch comedy and celebrity impersonations. She also featured in the VH1 comedy series Stevie TV and later co-hosted the Brody Jenner's talk show, Sex with Brody.

While the real reason behind her sudden death is yet to be disclosed, Ryan had been struggling with depression for past few days as she could not accept the death of her grandfather.

In a recent podcast (hosted by her) named Mentally Ch(ill), she opened up about her battle with depression and also spoke about her grandfather's death. During the episode, the young YouTuber also mentioned how her grandfather's death is going to send her "into a deeper depression."

She recently took to Twitter to express her grief over the incident. Previously, she also shared a video with her grandfather on Instagram on Father's Day, and wrote, "Unfortunately he hasn't been doing well & I'm trying to prepare myself, but it sucks."

The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams. I'll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa. pic.twitter.com/nQ6hPPD3cC — Stevie Ryan (@StevieRyan) June 30, 2017

On July 3, Kristen Carney, Stevie Ryan's podcast co-host, took to Twitter to share the news of her death as she wrote, "RIP @StevieRyan The coolest girl I've ever known." Other Hollywood celebrities and her colleagues also took to social media to post condolence messages.

Drake and Josh actor Drake Bell, who dated the late actress from 2005 to 2006, also mourned her death on Twitter, writing, "No no no!!!! I can NOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!!!! Please wake me from this nightmare @StevieRyan I loved you and will forever miss you!"

Me and @StevieRyan as #LittleLoca. October 2007. Sending so much light to her loves ones. ? pic.twitter.com/yliaPCn8a1 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 3, 2017

This is too much. My heart is crushed. @StevieRyan I love you and miss you...https://t.co/4lTLnVRIXo — Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) July 3, 2017

Words cannot describe how heartbroken I am.... @StevieRyan you will always be in my heart. — Chris Crocker (@ChrisCrocker) July 3, 2017

.@StevieRyan A true friend, acting, writing, & producing talent. A great comedic mind & satirical genius in a male dominated industry. ? — Jessicka Addams (@Jessicka) July 3, 2017

Stevie Ryan is no longer with us. I love her very deeply and I regret every moment I didn't spend with her. pic.twitter.com/Xt0yt146OS — Benji Aflalo (@benjiaflalo) July 3, 2017

