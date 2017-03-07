The second Test between India and Australia in Bengaluru has witnessed a lot of sledging, and tensions have also boiled over at times. Day 4 of the Test witnessed the same and there was some drama too when Steve Smith was declared leg before wicket by umpire Nigel Llong in the second session on Tuesday.

Watch India vs Australia second Test live

With the ball keeping extremely low, the Australian was not able to make any contact and the ball hit him around the ankle area. It would have crashed onto the stumps. The batsman always had the option of using the DRS, but it looked out to the naked eye, and Smith consulted Peter Handscomb, who could not suggest him with a clear picture.

As a result, with all eyes on Smith, he looked at the dressing room, and moved his head, suggesting whether he should go for the review. On-field umpire Llong noticed Smith looking at the dressing room, and Kohli ran towards the umpire suggesting that it was wrong, and rightly so, Smith was given the marching orders by the umpire. Kohli was fuming with such a move from Smith.

Smith knew that his wicket was important and he did not want to waste his review, so he might have looked towards the pavilion, where the players will have the luxury of replays. However, that is not allowed as per the rules of the DRS.

This wicket is a huge morale boost for Kohli and co, who are trailing the four-match series 1-0. Australia are chasing 188 runs to win and the match is evenly poised, and a result is expected to be produced by the end of stumps on Day 4.

Lol, people are outraging over Steve Smith trying to cheat. What did you expect from an Australian captain ? #INDvsAUS — Shashi (@AllTimeBakchod) March 7, 2017

Let's just have a moment for Steve Smith as this one mistake of his would let many troll on him. #INDvsAUS . — Rushabh Doshi (@funnybusiness1) March 7, 2017

More drama! Virat Kohli is absolutely fuming as Steve Smith looked at the dressing room for taking DRS. #INDvsAUS — Javed Fazal (@mrgfjaved) March 7, 2017

Virat Kohli gets irked with Steve Smith for looking toward dressing room for an opinion; Umpire asks him to walk away#INDvsAUS — Oneindia.com (@Oneindia) March 7, 2017

Steve Smith channeling the inner spirit of the frauds of the past. — HUMAN DECISION (@AkriPasta) March 7, 2017