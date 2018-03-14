Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking died on March 14. The scientist was 76. The English theoretical physicist is known for his contributions to the fields of cosmology, general relativity and quantum gravity, especially in the context of black holes.

In 1963, Stephen was diagnosed with ALS, a form of motor neurone disease, soon after his 21st birthday. After which he was wheelchair-bound and had to depend on a computerized voice system. But this did not stop him from reaching remarkable heights and inspiring thousands.

Here are a few inspiring quotes from the renowned scientist:

Look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see, and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious.

Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change.

My advice to other disabled people would be, concentrate on things your disability doesn't prevent you doing well, and don't regret the things it interferes with. Don't be disabled in spirit as well as physically.

No one undertakes research in physics with the intention of winning a prize. It is the joy of discovering something no one knew before.

God may exist, but science can explain the universe without the need for a creator.

I hope I have helped to raise the profile of science and to show that physics is not a mystery but can be understood by ordinary people.

We are all different. There is no such thing as a standard or run-of-the-mill human being, but we share the same human spirit.

I think computer viruses should count as life. I think it says something about human nature that the only form of life we have created so far is purely destructive. We've created life in our own image.

Not only does God play dice, but... he sometimes throws them where they cannot be seen.

However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at.

People won't have time for you if you are always angry or complaining.