Iconic American SUV maker Jeep seems to have already shifted its focus from its new Compass compact SUV to the Renegade. The company is said to be putting the Renegade through rigorous testing in the country and the proof of this are the emerging images of the SUV on the web, giving an early glimpse of the different parts of the model.

The latest is a set of images of the Renegade from the folks at Motor World India, that reveal the cabin of the vehicle. Jeep is expected to launch the Renegade only in 2019. However, the repeated sightings of the model could be an indication of an early launch of the SUV. Jeep is believed to be following the trends of the Indian SUV market closely as it plans to expand its foothold in the market.

The new images of the Renegade show leather upholstery with steering mounted controls, touchscreen infotainment system and leather wrapped steering wheel. Expected to be made at FCA's Ranjangaon plant in Pune, the new Renegade is rumoured to carry a price tag lower the made in India Compass in the country. The vehicle will be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport in India with an expected price tag of around Rs 10 lakh.

1 / 2



The Renegade is likely to get the same engine as Compass--1.4-litre MultiAir petrol and 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel. In the international market, the Renegade is offered in 4X2 and 4X4 variants with four trims – Sport, Latitude, Altitude and Trailhawk.

Jeep launched its compact SUV the Compass in India on July 31. The Compass is expected to reignite the fortunes of the brand in India.

Source: MWI