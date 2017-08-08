Star Wars The Last Jedi has been hit with yet another major online leak. The leak spills new details on the movie and characters.

The images of toy figurines of the characters and their weapons have surfaced online. The leaked images feature Ski Speeder from the planet Crait, Resistance A-Wing toy and a speeder used by the special guards in Canto Bight.

Another set of toy leaks reveals the name of the planet in which the city of Canto Bight is located. An eagle-eyed franchise found the name of the planet return in the toy set of Canto Bight Police speeder.

Also Read The Last Jedi LEAKED trailer details, BTS images

"Anyone attempting to escape the law on Cantonica best move fast, as the police force of Canto Bight has at its disposal these swift, lightweight pursuit craft. So, Canto Bight is on Cantonica," stated a reddit user monikered as Toa_Quarax.

Meanwhile, The Last Jedi is speculated to feature a hero crossing over to the dark side. If fan theories are to be believed, it could either be Luke Skywalker or Rey. Star Wars theorist Thor Skywalker has come up with a new hypothesis suggesting a showdown between the Jedi Master and Supreme Leader Snoke.

Check out the details below: