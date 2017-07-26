Star Wars The Last Jedi is just five months away from its worldwide release and the franchise fans are desperately looking for spoilers.

An eagle-eyed fan has managed to find some promotional photos of toys featuring characters in the upcoming science fiction film. The images are shared online on a Reddit page, titled StarWarsLeaks, and it features an Elite Praetorian Guard of Supreme Leader Snoke.

A fan site called Star Wars News Net claimed the toy figures confirm many past rumours related to the character. "We can assume that the Elite Praetorian Guards have a different helmet than the other Praetorian Guards. It looks like the Emperor's Royal Guards might have some competition," stated the website.

The Last Jedi LEAKED trailer details; tribute to Carrie Fisher

A toy figure of Poe Dameron also made its way online and it is expected to be released in September. According to the fan site, the toys are part of the "Force Friday" merchandise of The Last Jedi.

A section of fans feels the behind-the-scene reel (BTS) of Star Wars VIII hinted at a conversation between Kylo Ren and General Leia. A Tumblr user claimed the scene deals with Carrie Fisher's character confronting her son.

"That really does look like Leia, tiny part of her face but more recognizable is the hair. MSW spoilers reported DJ having very fancy ship plus spoilers about Leia confronting Kylo, does it have any connections with scene being filmed here? Interesting and good catch," wrote the franchise fan.

Meanwhile, The Last Jedi sticker book has given a better look at some of the lead characters in the film, including Rose Tico, Finn, Kylo Ren and Poe Dameron. The stickers feature Rey and a First Order stormtrooper in action.

Watch BTS reel of Star Wars The Last Jedi below: