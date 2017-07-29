The first full-length trailer of Star Wars The Last Jedi could be released in less than a month's time. It is likely to feature new shots of Luke Skywalker, Rey, Finn and Kylo Ren in action, according to leaked details.

The franchise fans were looking forward to the promo at the D23 expo, which was held at the Anaheim Convention Center in California earlier this month. But a sizzle reel was released instead of the promo at Disney's own convention.

Now some exciting new details about the official footage have made its way online and it indicates that the upcoming video will be shorter than the teaser and behind-the-scene (BTS) footage. According to Star Wars theorist Mike Zeroh, the franchise fans might not have to wait longer to watch the video.

The Last Jedi BTS reel, character posters and more

"We have learnt that Disney and Lucasfilm had a change of plans by showing the behind-the-scenes footage before Trailer B. It is going to be far shorter than the teaser trailer, which we saw in April. We also learnt that Trailer B will have additional footage in comparison to the first teaser trailer... It will be coming to us this August," said Zeroh.

The theorist also claimed that the footage will include some additional shots to satisfy the fans and will feature some shots from the final trailer, which could be released in October.

"Trailer B is going to be focused more on the story rather than just shots to give an idea of what the film will look like. The BTS footage we saw will be inserted in Trailer B in cinematic format. I don't think they will release it in less than a month after the BTS reel was shown, which brings us to at least August 15. I think it will be released at the end of August," Zeroh added.

Check out the LEAKED scene descriptions of Star Wars The Last Jedi trailer below:

A close shot of Rey handing Luke Skywalker the lightsaber

A ski speeder exploding over the surface of Crait with tons of red particles covering the screen shortly after

A back shot of Rey running with a lightsaber with some TIEs in the sky

Over the shoulder shot of Rey with Luke in distance looking at her on a cliff

A fight breaking out in a casino in the city of Canto Bight

Finn running through an ally way in Canto Bight

A wide shot of the sun going down over Canto Bight

A close shot of Chewbacca standing by a campfire with a stick

Kylo Ren beginning to kneel down on the floor looking frightened

A wide shot of Luke walking down the ancient steps.

Meanwhile, the franchise fans were also treated with several behind-the-scene images of Rey, Kylo Ren, Supreme Leader Snoke, Luke Skywalker, Finn, Captain Phasma and an Elite Praetorian Guard. The leaked photos were shared online by a franchise fan. Click Here for the pictures.

Watch behind-the-scene footage of Star Wars The Last Jedi below: