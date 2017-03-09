Some of the lucky Star Wars fans got the first glimpse of Luke Skywalker, Rey, Finn, Chewbacca and General Leia Organa in Episode VIII: The Last Jedi through a special footage, which was released during the Disney shareholders meeting at Denver in Colorado, USA.

The short video was not available to the general public and it apparently had hints on the first teaser trailer. So the followers of the science fiction film series started surfing the internet for every detail that they could find about the special footage.

Star Wars fans finally got answers for their queries through a series of tweets by Daniel Miller, a Los Angeles Times reporter. He was one of the attendees of Disney's annual shareholders meeting.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi clip is being screened. But it's a joke, sort of! We just got a few seconds of Rey handing Luke a lightsaber," Miller's first tweet said on the special footage. According to him, the video also featured the first look of Finn, Chewbacca and General Leia Organa.

"We just saw more Star Wars: The Last Jedi footage. In it, Luke asks Rey, "Who are you?" Then we see her deftly handle a lightsaber," Miller revealed in a follow-up tweet. He also stated that the setting for Episode :VIII looked suitably epic and exotic.

The journalist added that General Leia Organa was onscreen for just a second in military garb and didn't speak.

Miller also revealed the details of a wounded bird that was featured in The Last Jedi video. "We saw a shot of an X-wing wobbling mid-air, under attack inside a giant ship," he tweeted. According to him, the footage also hinted at an epic space battle in Star Wars: Episode VIII.

"In the clip, a character yelled "It's now or never!" Sorry to say I couldn't tell you who screamed it!" Miller tweeted. He also revealed that the attendees were not allowed to take photos or videos of the first footage.

However, Moviepilot uploaded a portion of the clip on their verified You Tube page and it features the first look of Rey and Luke Skywalker.

Meanwhile, Star Wars theorist Mike Zeroh claims that The Last Jedi could feature a reference to Emperor Palpatine by Supreme Leader Snoke. According to him, the Supreme Leader might mention the name of Palpatine to brainwash Kylo Ren.