The first teaser trailer of Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi will be officially released by mid-April while the details of the same have already leaked online. It is likely to feature Kylo Ren, Luke Skywalker, Rey, Finn, Supreme Leader Snoke and General Hux.

Read: Star Wars VIII LEAKED details reveal new things on Rey, Finn and Kylo Ren in The Last Jedi

The new information revolves around the first look of Kylo Ren in The Last Jedi. According to the leaked details, Adam Driver's character will appear with a scar on his face in the first teaser trailer.

Star Wars theorist Mike Zeroh, through his latest You Tube video, claimed that the first teaser trailer of The Last Jedi will feature a shot of Kylo Ren and he will look scarier in it. "Apparently, he does hold a scar from what Rey gave him on Starkiller base," Zeroh revealed in the video.

Quoting the online portal 4Chan, the You Tuber stated that the source can be very correct on things as they were very accurate on different aspects on The Force Awakens prior to the release of the movie and first teaser trailer.

"The teaser trailer of Star Wars 8 will feature the new appearance of Kylo Ren. I think this is going to be a big money shot mainly because many of the fans are curious to know what Kylo Ren looks like now," stated Zeroh.

The Star Wars theorist also claims that The Last Jedi will feature a new training section for Luke Skywalker and Rey. According to him, a follower of the science fiction film series shared an on location photo of the movie.

The image features a coast of Ireland. "It was the place where Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley engaged in an interesting choreography. It sounds like a lightsaber training section," stated Zeroh.

He claimed the The Last Jedi will introduce a new form of training section.