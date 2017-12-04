Star Screen Awards was one starry affair on December 3. From Salman Khan to Vidya Balan -- everyone was there to attend the event but we were disappointed with the red carpet looks of mostly everyone. Check out the pictures and decide for yourself!

Vidya Balan attended the Star Screen Awards wearing a dull gold raw mango sari and it hurts our eyes!!

Ileana D'Cruz attended the Star Screen Awards wearing a Tanieya Khanuja and we are wondering what's up with those sleeves?

Taapsee Pannu looked ravishing wearing a Pankaj and Nidhi gown featuring a plunging neckline and a waist-high slit.

Avaro Figlio gown was Swara Bhaskar's choice and we can't get over that picture! No, not happening.

Diana Penty looked pretty wearing an off-shoulder Falguni and Shane Peacock crystal gown with a faux bob.

Madhuri Dixit in Manish Malhotra saree was just a No-No. Major disaster with that blouse which killed the look.

Neha Dhupia wore a Mark Bumgarner gown and managed to look just average.

Bhumi Pednekar decided to wear a sequin gown by Manish Malhotra from his Lakme Fashion Week collection but we liked her previous red carpet outing more.

Did my first ever hosting gig for #StarScreenAwards2017 wearing @manishmalhotra05 ❤️ Outfit @mmalhotraworld Jewellery @aurellebyleshnashah @anmoljewellers Styled by @aasthasharma612,assisted by @aditiagrawal12 Makeup by @sonicsmakeup Hair by @hairbypriyanka A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@psbhumi) on Dec 3, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

Kriti Sanon was wearing a one-shouldered Gaurav Gupta gown and looked pretty.

Manisha Koirala made a rare appearance on the red carpet and we are confused with that outfit – a golden A-line kurta with those weird orange sleeves. Why? What's the logic here?

Great evening at #starscreenawards thanx to ❤️ #amybilimoria Jwelary by #Anmol makeup #shrikanth & hair by my Friend shano from #alimhakim A post shared by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala) on Dec 3, 2017 at 10:42am PST

Urvashi Rautela's outfit was a big miss this time! We can't get our head over that bun look with that gown.

Daisy Shah's look reminds us of Huma Qureshi's last outing. Oh my gosh!

Talking about the men, Salman Khan, Irrfan Khan, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao -- impressed us with their dashing formal looks.