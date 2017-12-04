Star Screen Awards held at MMRDA grounds, BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex), Mumbai was a starry event on December 3. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tiger Shroff, Vidya Balan, Neha Dhupia, Irrfan Khan and many more attended the event.

While Salman, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan rocked the stage, other celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao, Subhash Ghai, Nitesh Tiwari, Pritam, Tubelight child artist Matin Rey Tangu, Zaira Wasim, Shiamak Davar, Sumeet Vyas, Urvashi Rautela, Deepak Dobriyal, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Aadar Jain graced the red carpet.

The award show was hosted by Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress Bhumi Pednaekar. While Vidya Balan swept the award for Best Actress (Tumhari Sulu), Neha Dhupia received an award for the best supporting actress and Suresh Triveni for best debut director (Tumhari Sulu). And Irrfan Khan and Rajkummar Rao grabbed the best actor trophy.

Who took home the trophy? Well, here is the full list of Winners:

Best Film – Newton

Best Director – Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal)

Best Actor – Irrfan Khan (Hindi Medium)

Best Actor (Critics) – Rajkummar Rao (Newton)

Best Actor #NEWTON, Best Supporting Actor #BAREILLYKIBARFI, Best Film #NEWTON. Thank you #StarScreenAwards2017. Thank u team #Newton & #BareillyKiBarfi & all u wonderful people for all the love & blessings. Thank u Mom. GRATITUDE ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/n8jwnYu8NC — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 4, 2017

Best Actress – Vidya Balan (Tumhari Sulu)

Best Actress (Critics) – Konkona Sen Sharma

Best Supporting Actor – Rajkummar Rao (Bareilly Ki Barfi)

Best Supporting Actress – Neha Dhupia (Tumhari Sulu)

Best Debut Male – Aparshakti Khurrana (Dangal)

Best Dialogues – Nitesh Tiwari, Shreyas Jain and Rajat Nonia (Bareilly Ki Barfi)

Best Editing – Ballu Saluja (Dangal)

Best Choreography – Shiamak Davar (Jagga Jasoos)

Best Music – Pritam (Dangal)

Best Female Playback Singer – Shashaa Tirupati (Shubh Mangal Savdhan)

Best Male Playback Singer – Arijit Singh (Raees and Jagga Jasoos)

Best Lyrics – Amitabh Bhattacharya (Dangal)

Best Debut Director – Suresh Trveni (Tumhari Sulu)

Best Background Score – Pritam (Dangal)

Best Sound Design – Shajith Koyeri (Rangoon)