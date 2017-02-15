Star Plus channel, which had launched the campaign "Nayi Soch" last year and offered refreshing content to its viewers through new television shows, is set to bring another change this year.

According to a Tellychakkar.com report, the channel will introduce new shows in the afternoon band from March 2017 onwards. "Every time slot has a niche audience, and the next move of Star Plus will be to cash in on the afternoon band by coming up with new programs," a source told the website.

Interestingly, Diya Aur Baati Hum 2, which has been making huge buzz, will be one among the few afternoon shows that will be introduced soon, followed by another series Ek Aastha Aisa Bhi. The report also said the channel was working on making the afternoon shows as good as its prime time series.

"The channel is presently working out strategies regarding the afternoon band. The first two shows to find a place in afternoon programming will be Diya Aur Baati Hum 2, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions and SOL and Shoonya Square's Ek Aastha Aisa Bhi. Work is in progress regarding the other shows that will launch in the afternoon band," the source added.

Meanwhile, Diya Aur Baati Hum 2 will see Avinesh Rekhi, Rhea Sharma in lead roles. Ashok Lokhande, Neelu Waghela, Kanika Maheshwari, Swati Kapoor, Kabeer K., Kabeer K., Mazel Vyas and Rajeev Singh have been roped in to play pivotal roles.

On the other hand, TV actors, Kanwar Dhillon and Tina Phillip will be seen as lead pair in Ek Aastha Aisa Bhi.