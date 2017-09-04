Star India today (September 4) bagged the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights (both TV and digital) for a whopping Rs 16,347.50 crore. This is for a five-year period, from 2018 to 2022.

Star outbid its rival Sony Pictures Network India on Monday. Sony had bid Rs 11,050 crore. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had invited bids for IPL media rights and 24 companies had shown interest as they had bought the tender document.

For the Indian TV market, only Star and Sony were eligible in the bidding process, according to reports.

Here are the final figures for IPL Media Rights for the period from 2018-2022. #IPLMediaRights pic.twitter.com/2y1m0X4701 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 4, 2017

When IPL was launched in 2008, Sony had won the media rights for Rs 8,200 crore. It was for a 10-year period (2008 to 2017).

This time BCCI will earn Rs 3,269.5 per year after Star India's winning bid.

More details to follow...