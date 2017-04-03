At least 10 people were reportedly killed while several were injured in two blasts that took place on a train in two metro railway stations in St Petersburg in Russia on Monday (April 3). Russian President Vladimir Putin was in the city – Russia's second largest – for a meeting and a speech.

Though it was yet to be ascertained whether the blasts were caused by terror attacks, Russia has a history blotted by terror attacks. Here are five major terror attacks that have happened in the country in the past:

January 24, 2011: An explosion at an international arrivals hall at Moscow's Domodedovo Airport saw at least 31 dead and over 140 injured.

October 19, 2010: Three suicide bombers attacked Chechnya's regional parliament building, leaving six dead and 17 injured. The attack was claimed to have been undertaken to defy the Kremlin's vow that the region was stable.

March 29, 2010: Massive blasts occurred in two subway stations in central Moscow during the morning rush hour, killing over 33 people. The attack was linked to the pro-Chechen separatists involved with a pan-Caucasian insurgency.

August 31, 2004: A woman detonated an explosion outside a metro railway station in Moscow, killing nine people besides herself and injuring almost 40 people. The blast happened exactly a week after two passenger airliners were destroyed in terror attacks over Russia.

February 6, 2004: An explosion took place inside a crowded metro train during the peak time, killing at least 39 people and injuring more than 130. The act was suspected to be linked to the war in Chechnya.