It was a long wait for India to make another come back but that didn't quite turn out as St Kitts and Nevis football team came from behind to hold India 1-1 in their tri-nations clash on Thursday August 24 at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The hosts were 1-0 up in the first half owing to a goal from Jackichand Singh, but the equaliser was right there from the away side via Gvaoune Amory in the second half.

India were looking for their 10th successive win in an international match, but that expectation could not be ticked off.

Captain Sandesh Jhingan and his team entered the match as the favourites, and they rightly justified the tag right from the start of the match. Stephen Constantine's side created chances after chances and honestly, could have taken the lead early on, if there were not a lot of missed chances.

Of course, Jackichand's powerful header off a wonderful cross from Rowlin Borges in the 39th minute of the match gave the hosts the rightful lead, a lot of missed chances from Jeje Lalpekhlua and Balwant Singh, who started in place of Robin Singh, did come to the fore.

The heavens opened at the start of the second half and the away side too seemed to find their momentum. Robin Singh, who came on in the second half, missed a lot of chances throughout the second half, right till the end, to find that opening to get the winner, but ultimately could not.

Amory scored the equaliser in the 72nd minute from a well taken corner by the Carribean side. Only poor man-marking was to be blamed for the goal.

The likes of Holicharan Narzary, Mohd Rafique, Robin and Manpreet Singh, all gave their heart out but the winner never came at the end of the day. India's winning streak from June 2017, thus came to an end.