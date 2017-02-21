The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) hasn't revealed the exact date for the declaration of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier I examination results 2017 but it is expected to be announced in the next few weeks.

The commission has announced that the SSC CHSL Tier II examination will be held on April 9, so its Tier I results should be released in the first half of March.

A total of 64,09,965 of candidates were registered for the SSC CHSL Tier I examination held from January 7 to February 8. Those qualified in the exam will write Tier II examination (descriptive paper) on April 9. Candidates who passed the Tier II examination will write Tier III exam (Typing Test) in April or May before the final result is declared sometime in June or July.

Successful candidates will be recruited for various post of lower division clerk (LDC), data entry operator (DEO), postal assistant (PA)/sorting assistant (SA) in various central government departments, offices and ministry.

The SSC CHSL Tier I examination results 2017 will be declared on the SSC official website.