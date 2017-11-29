Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is reportedly getting ready to start his next movie. Jr NTR and Ram Charan, who are selected as heroes, are said to be playing boxers in his upcoming film.

Ever since Baahubali 2 hit the screens, the fans of SS Rajamouli have been waiting to know about his next project, but the director has kept mum on it. Recently, he hinted about his forthcoming movie, by tweeting a picture featuring him with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. This photo has fueled several speculations about this multi-starrer flick.

If we are to go by the latest buzz in the industry, SS Rajamouli is already busy with his next flick and he is currently writing the script in collaboration with his father, V Vijayendra Prasad. Producer DVV Danayya will bankroll this highly-anticipated project, which will be made with a budget of Rs 150 crore. This film will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Several speculations about the movie's story are doing the rounds on social media. The buzz is that this multi-starrer is going to be an intense sports drama. Jr NTR and Ram Charan are rumoured to be playing boxers in the movie and they will train under professional boxers. SS Rajamouli is expected to make an official announcement about the film after Sankranti next year.

Jr NTR has taken a long break after the release of his last outing Jai Lava Kusa. He has signed a project with director Trivikram Srinivas recently. He is likely to start shooting for this film after the release of Trivikram's Agnyathavasi and wrap it by July end.

On the other hand, Ram Charan is currently shooting for Sukumar's period drama Rangasthalam 1985, which is set to hit the screens on 16 March 2018. Along with NTR, he is expected to join SS Rajamouli in August for his ambitious film, which is expected to release in the theatres in 2019.