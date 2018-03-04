Baahubali creator SS Rajamouli has reportedly approached actress Samantha Akkineni to play the female lead opposite mega power star Ram Charan in his upcoming movie.

Ever since the release of Baahubali 2, the fans of SS Rajamouli are eagerly waiting to hear the details of his next movie. Several speculations are being made about the script, characterisaion, cast and crew of the movie. What is confirmed as of now is that Jr NTR and Ram Charan are playing the lead roles in the film.

The movie is said to have two female leads and the names of some leading actresses are being considered for these roles. The latest buzz in the industry is that actresses like Samantha, Raashi Khanna and Rakul Preet Singh are top contenders to play the female leads alongside Ram Charan and young tiger Jr NTR.

It is rumoured that director SS Rajamouli has already approached Samantha with an offer and currently the talks are going on between the director and actress. If everything goes well, she will be on board soon. It is also being speculated that Samantha could be paired against Ram Charan.

Actress Samantha and Ram Charan will be seen together for the first time in director Sukumar's upcoming movie Rangasthalam, which is scheduled for release in the cinema halls across the world on March 30. If she signs SS Rajamouli's project, the couple will be seen together for the second time.

Samantha is one of the busiest actresses down south. But post her marriage with Naga Chaitanya, she has not signed any new project. She had signed to star in Rangasthalam, Vishal's Irumbu Thirai, Vijay Sethupathi's Super Deluxe, Sivakarthikeyan's Seema Raja, the Savithri biopic and the Tamil remake of Kannada hit U-Turn before her wedding. She is currently busy wrapping up those project.