Director SS Rajamouli, who recently interviewed Gauthamiputra Satakarni (GPSK) director Krish Jagarlamudi, has come down heavily on the film's PR team for spreading a fake letter in his name.

Rajamouli had interviewed Krish after the success of GPSK, which was released earlier this month. The interview was aired on TV and its excerpts were also published on newspapers. The Bahubali director was impressed with the movie and in the interview, he lauded Krish's efforts in the film.

But as it turned out, the PR team of GPSK created a fake appreciation letter out of the interview. The letter went viral on the social media and also came out in print. Rajamouli was surprised to see the letter and he demanded a clarification from the team on the same. However, the film's PR team did not respond to his query.

On Thursday (January 26), Rajamouli took to his Twitter handle to slam the PR team. He wrote: "When i was asked to do an interview with krish i obliged because i liked GPSK and genuinely appreciated it. I was asked whether they can use the excerpts of the same interview for print media too and i agreed. But, I was surprised to see when it was published as if I have written a letter."

"True the content is taken from the interview but the way it was phrased is a bit over dramatic. I asked krish and he said it is his team's over enthusiasm. I waited for a clarification from them but it didnt come through. My view towards the film, Krish and his team. hasn't changed. I wish the film collects even more paving way for more historicals... Just that the letters are not written by me..," he said in a series of tweets.

Here is the fake appreciation letter and the video of SS Rajamouli interviewing Krish, in case you have not seen them yet.