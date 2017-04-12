Director Srinu Vaitla, who is busy promoting his next venture, Mister, says that stylish star Allu Arjun was the first choice for the movie and he approached Varun Tej after Bunny rejected his offer.

In recent interview, Srinu Vaitla revealed that he had narrated the script of Mister to Allu Arjun, soon after the release of S/O Satyamurthy. The actor was impressed with the story, but he rejected his offer. The reason was Mister is a class movie and he had just acted in a class film titled S/O Satyamurthy. He wanted to do a mass entertainer and he chose to act in director Boyapati Srinu's Sarrainodu.

On other hand, Varun Tej has a different reason for Allu Arjun rejecting Mister. The young mega family hero says that the script suited him well. So the stylish star suggested his name. "Bunny liked the story of Mister very much. But he felt that the story suits me more and suggested my name," Varun Tej said in the interview.

But the industry insiders have a different say on this issue. The fact is that director Srinu Vaitla delivered back to back disasters with Aaagdu starring Mahesh Babu and Bruce Lee: The Fighter starring, Ram Charan. He wanted to star in Mister, but he rejected it because of director's track record that matters in selling movies. Bunny agreed to work with the director if he scored a hit with Varun Tej.

Srinu Vaitla's latest venture Mister is scheduled for worldwide release on April 14. It is a travel film that is high on romance and comedy quotient. Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi and Hebah Patel are playing the lead roles in the movie. Its promos have grabbed many eyeballs and generated lot of curiosity about the film. It is to be seen whether the director would experience success with this film.