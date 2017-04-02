The teaser of Hindi movie Mom, starring renowned Bollywood actress Sridevi, has apparently impressed more number of Pakistani film-goers than Indian.

Mom is a thriller Bollywood film, which is directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Boney Kapoor, Sunil Manchanda, Mukesh Talreja , Naresh Agarwal and Gautam Jain. The makers of the movie released its teaser on the YouTube channel of Zee Studios on Saturday, April 1. The 1.06-minute-long video has received good response with its views count crossing 1 million in less than a day.

Also read: Box-office clash: Kajol to lock horns with Sridevi and Shraddha; will she be the winner?

The teaser of Hindi movie Mom has got 1,250,533 views, 10,499 thumbs up and 566 thumbs down on YouTube channel of Zee Studio in 24 hours. The video has received 853 comments most of which have apparently come from the Pakistani audience. The reason for this is that talented Pakistani actors Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui are playing crucial roles in this movie, which is set to hit the screens on April 14.

Many cine-goers are impressed with the glimpses at the roles played by Ali and Siddiqui and they are all excited to watch the Bollywood film Mom for these actors. Some of them thanked the makers of the film for casting the two actors and they also hoped that this would reduce tension between India and Pakistan caused by recent developments.

Here are a few comments from Pakistani movie buffs posted after watching the teaser of Mom on the YouTube:

Mo Khan: Yes! Really chuffed to see Pakistani and Indian Artists collaborating once again. Can't wait for this! Sajal Aly, Adnan Siddiqui from Pakistan and Sridevi and Akshay Khana from India. This couldn't get any better.

Iffat Anees: Sajal ali 1st bollywood movie nice and sridevi was awesome

Emaan Fareed: Omggg sajjal Ali, sridevi, adnan siddique, akshaye Khanna- what and amazzzinngg star cast! This looks like a film which will be worth the wait i hope. Hopefully it will shorten the distance in Pakistan and India!!! Can't wait for it and all the best

Kaleb John: Thanks Bony Ji..! Wow Finally I can see Sajal Ali & Adnan Siddiqui in Bollywood movie ..!!!! I am a Big Fan of Sajal & Adnan. Their acting skills we have seen in Paki Dramas & off course Kalakaar ki koi jaat or majhab nahi hota... Sri Devi is as always the best actress!!

Pakidon: Sajal ali and adnan working in India well Pakistani toh ban kar diye thy India ne but our actors are great ab Bollywood hamare bina na movie na music bana skta ha

Umer Mughal: so the movie includes legends from both sides of the borders, i am desperately waiting for the work of Sir adnan Siddiqui and Siri dewi . . .. #MOM

Rihana Mansha: me ne like kia because of sajal Ali I love sajal warna I am not interested in Bollywood movies

Hiba Kamran: OMG adnan siddique and sajal ali are also in this movie. Will definitely watch it.

Nafees facade khan i Abidi: Two Pakistani talented actors in it, adnand siddiqui, worked with Angelina Jolie. I will watch this movie.

Of late, quiet a few controversy has been created over casting Pakistani artistes in Indian films. Hence, the makers of Mom played it safe by not mentioning the names of Sajjal Ali and Adnan Sidiqqui in the teaser. But this did not go down well with some viewers, who did not hold back their disappointments.

Ahmed Baig: U forgot to mention Pakistani actors names SAJAL ALI AND NUMAN SIDIQUI

Jimmy Kahn: When Makers are afraid to mention the pakistani actress name Sajal ....

Sneha Mishra: why is Sajal Ali's name not mentioned in the credits? She is a big name in Pakistan

On the other hand, some Indian viewers were not happy with the Pakistani actors' roles in the movie Mom. A few blasted the Bollywood filmmakers for their inclination towards artistes from the neighbouring country.

Sophia Chaudry: I don't get it? How are sajjal ali and adnan sidiqqui in this movie? Didn't india make some law about pakistani actors working in bollywood films?? so confused!

Diksha Jadhav: I hope they better start looking for actors in India.