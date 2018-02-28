Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi has arrived in Mumbai to pay his last respect to actress Sridevi. He will attend the superstar's funeral.

As reported earlier Sridevi didn't die of a cardiac arrest, but due to accidental drowning, in her hotel's bathtub, in Dubai, on Saturday. Chiranjeevi, who has done five movies with the actress was shocked to hear the news about her untimely death. The megastar, who shared a great rapport with her, was to visit the city on Sunday to pay last respects to her, but reportedly postponed his trip due to the delay in bringing her mortal remains to the city.

Chiranjeevi was spotted at the Mumbai airport and is said to be visiting Celebrations Sports Club, where her mortal remains are kept for the public, fans and Bollywood fraternity to pay their last respect, between 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. He will reportedly also attend the funeral, which will take place at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium at 3.30 pm.

Chiranjeevi and Sridevi were paired for the first time in 1981 Telugu movie Rani Kasula Rangamma in which she played the title role. Four years later the two teamed for the Hindi film Zulm Ki Zanjeer (1984). But it was the 1990 Telugu film Jagadheka Veerudu Athiloka Sundhari which got laurels for their chemistry. The duo went on to do two of other films - Aadmi Aur Apsara (1991) and SP Parasuram (1994).

Chiranjeevi and Sridevi shared a great friendship even behind the camera. While they didn't do any movies after their last outing, they were spotted at several award ceremonies. Whenever they met each other, their photos were widely shared on the social media by their fans.

The mortal remains of the actress were to be flown into the city on Sunday, but due to the delayed legal formalities, her body came to Mumbai on late Tuesday night.