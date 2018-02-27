Social media is abuzz with weird theories over Sridevi's cause of death and the changing narratives about the series of things that happened in last 48 hours.

But there's definitely a way to discuss and ponder over such things rather than exaggerating it and making a mockery out of someone's death. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar and many more condemned the 'sensational reportage' of Sridevi's death on Twitter.

Indian media is not just being scrutinised by our people but also by international media. The way Indian news channels have shown Sridevi's death is nothing but insensitive and irresponsible.

Vikram Chandra, a journalist, wrote on Twitter: "TV news is stuck in a vicious circle. Channels don't get money from distribution, so rely on advertising. Ads come from TRPs which come from shouting/tabloid content. So news channels either chase TRPs or reconcile themselves to losses. We have to break the loop."

Here are some examples how Sridevi's death was shown on air, on various news channels — some being reputed too!

For those unaware, veteran actress Sridevi passed away on February 24. She is survived by her two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, who are currently at Anil Kapoor's house. Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Rajnikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit and many more have been visiting Anil Kapoor's house post-Sridevi's demise.