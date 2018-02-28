Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was in shock like most of us when she heard about Sridevi's demise. The heart-breaking news affected her health and the Manikarnika actress fell ill.

According to Navbharat Times, Kangana was shooting for Manikarnika The Queen Of Jhansi in Bikaner, Rajasthan when she got to know about Sridevi's death. The Rangoon actress was so disturbed by the news that she was running a fever.

The shooting was stalled. The report further stated that despite director's request of taking rest, Kangana resumed work after some time.

Bollywood is going through a sad phase as they lost one of the finest stars at just 54-year-old. According to reports, Sridevi took her last breath in Dubai on February 24, due to accidental drowning in her hotel's bathroom.

Her body was not released from Dubai until Tuesday afternoon due to several pending legal formalities. Her mortal remains were flown in last night after forensic reports proved that there was no foul play in Sridevi's death. The body reached her Mumbai residence, late last night.

Her daughters – Janhvi and Khushi – were with their uncle Anil Kapoor and all the celebs were visiting his residence to pay their last respect.

The last journey is today and Bollywood celebrities have gathered at Celebration Sports Club, Mumbai, where her body has been kept. The last journey will commence at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Pawan Hans. The cremation ceremony will be held at 3.30 pm.

Sridevi's best friend Pinky Reddy recently talked about her last conversation with the late actress. She told Mid-Day: "I have lost a sister. We met when we were 8-years-old and became close friends. My father was one of the co-producers of Chandni (1989), so I have seen her professional rise. It [her demise] is shocking. We are devastated."

"I spoke to her the day she was leaving for Dubai. She was down with fever and was on antibiotics. She was feeling tired, but she said that she has to go for the wedding."