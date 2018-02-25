Superstar Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mohan Babu, Jr NTR and a host of other South Indian celebs are heartbroken over the death of actress Sridevi. They have paid tributes to the evergreen actress.

Kamal Haasan: Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her

Rajinikanth: I'm shocked and very disturbed. I've lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridev ... you will be missed.

Jr NTR: She came. She saw. She conquered. And went back to the heavens from where she came. RIP Sridevi garu.IRREPLACEABLE

Mohan Babu M: Shocking news about Sridevi's Demise. I cannot believe it. Too soon. A wonderful human being. My condolences to her daughters, Boney and her family.

Sudheer Babu: Shocked to hear the sudden demise of #Sridevi Its not fair god she's too young to leave us. It's my sis in that pic with her in Thirumala & I was shy to take a pic.I wish I had taken too.... #RIP Sridevi garu

Kichcha Sudeepa: Should I say i was lucky or should i say i was blessed to have had the opportunity to share atleast few moments with this Magnanimous Legend. A Lady who has n wil always be an inspiration to many. Somethings r hard to believe.. even harder to accept. Heart breaks.#RipSrideviji

Ganesh: Legendary Actreess Sridevi passed away,can't believe. #RIP. #Sridevi

Vivekh: Twists n turns of river of fate! Can't b predicted my dear mate! My heart goes to the peerless queen of Indian cinema! In a way she is blessed! No suffering no icu no chronic hospitalization. Went as smooth as a flower going to sleep!

Vishnu Manchu: Shattered!! Can't believe she's no more... inspiration to generations of actors #RIPSridevi

Gautham Karthik: Really shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely death of such a brilliant actor. Rest in peace #Sridevi

Amala Paul: Life is nothing but a feeling moment. The magic fades too fast. The scent of summers never last And all that is left behind Is some solace in nostalagia's blind #ripsridevi #chandni #morni #legend #lamhe #oftears #ofloss

Sharan: Shocked and saddened beyond words by the demise of the first lady superstar of India Sridevi mam. RIP

Arya: This is heart breaking. Really saddened by the news. Gone too soon. My condolences to the Family #RIPSridevi

Naga Shaurya: Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Queen of Indian Cinema, Sridevi garu. We all will miss her greatly. Still can't believe she's no more. My profound sympathies to her family, near & dear. #RIPSridevi

Nivin Pauly: Shocking and heartbreaking !!! Her elegance, her comic timing and her natural flair for dancing was just absolutely unmatchable. Thank you for all the amazing memories. May her soul rest in peace. #RIPSridevi

Eesha Rebba: Shocked beyond words. Grew up in awe of your talent. You gave us joy love and so many movies. Gone too soon. Rest in peace #Sridevi ma'am

SaiDhanshika: Really shocking and heartbroken to hear that Sridevi mam has passed away.more strength to her family

Surbhi: Shocked to hear the sudden demise of the legendary #Sridevi ji..Grew up watching her movies..May your soul rest in peace..

Hamsa Nandini: I have spent my childhood watching her movies.She was my inspiration to act n always will be. Once again we r reminded that life is so unpredictable n nothing is permanent. Heartbroken Fangirl. RIP Sridevi.

Atharvaa: Sucha Sad & Shocking News to wake up to . RIP #Sridevi ji , Strength to the Entire Family !

Harshika Poonacha: Shocked to wake up to this news One of the finest actress and most beautiful #Sridevi ma'am ,Will miss you #RIPSridevi

Sushanth: I am still shocked to hear this... At a loss of words...Sridevi Garu Didn't matter what language, she conquered and touched hearts through cinema for so many decades! Gone too soon but forever in our memories Ma'am Strength to her family...

Ram Achanta: True Legend,Iconic figure & a Queen in every sense...#RIPSridevi

Priya Anand: This is just the saddest news to wake up to! Heartbreaking. Fan girl for life!

BVS Ravi: What words can express this grief. #Sridevi garu left us to be in our memories forever. Been a huge huge fan of her during college days. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family...

Sruthi Hariharan: This is one of the most devastating news I ever woke up to ... I don't believe she is gone .Her body of work, her performances, and SHE -are all legendary and lives on forever in the hearts of fans like me ! Never imagined I'd ever say this but..#Sridevi RIP

Sibi (Sathya)raj: Can't believe that she is no more! A big loss to the Indian Film http://Industry.RIP #Sridevi mam.

HariPrriya: One of my Biggesttttttttttttt inspirations Sridevi Mam is no more Will miss her real bad But U and your work will never ever be forgotten !!!!!!!!

Jeet: Extremely Shocked to hear Sridevi passed away... have grown watching her performances with a lot of admiration and also know the family personally.. Our Condolences.. RIP.

Upasana Kamineni: Shocked & extremely sad by the loss of our very own athiloka Sundari. #RIPSridevi ji

Sushmita Konidela: Shocked by this tragic news. Lost my all time fav actress.. she was synonymous for grace and class. RIP

Roopa Vaitla: Very shocking to hear ..the epitome of beauty is no more .#sridevi Garu

SS Thaman: #ripsridevigaaru The only pan-Indian actress I ever knew successful in all the industry's Extremely disturbing news She has earned the love & respect of millions with her wonderful portrayal of characters.God's ways are always mysterious!! Too young to die Shocker & saddened