Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi passed away on Saturday night after a massive cardiac arrest, leaving millions of her fans around the world in despair. Perhaps the first female superstar of India, the Sadma actress will be last seen on the big screen in a cameo performance in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Zero.

The actress will be seen playing herself in the SRK-starrer, for which she had shot last October. According to reports, she will share the screen with Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan. The scene will be a party attended by major Bollywood actresses.

This will be fans' last chance to see the gorgeous diva on the silver screen.

She had also been cast in Dharma Productions' Shiddat, to be directed by Abhishek Varman, reported Huffington Post. However, the film was still in pre-production stage when the actress passed away.

Sridevi was in talks with Meryl Streep for a Hollywood film, The Times of India reported in January 2017. The Indian actress had said that she was considering the option but nothing had been confirmed yet.

Sridevi was attending Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai when she died. Her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor had returned to Mumbai but the actress stayed back. Her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor confirmed the news that she had died in Dubai.

"It happened roughly around 11.00-11.30," said Sanjay Kapoor. "I don't know more details yet."

The actress, who died at 54 years of age, made her acting debut as a child artist in the film Thunaivan, directed by MA Thirumugham. She went on to star in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies. Her Bollywood debut was as a child artist in Julie. At the age of 13, she also acted in the Tamil film Moondru Mudichu.

She was one of the highest-paid Bollywood actresses in the 1990s. Her last major film was Judaai in 1997, which also starred Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar. She returned to the silver screen after a long break with the critically acclaimed English Vinglish. She continued with brilliant performances in the Tamil film Puli and the Bollywood film Mom, which is her last-released film.

The Chandni actress, who has been called the Meryl Streep of India, is survived by husband Boney and daughters Jahnvi and Khushi Kapoor. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is her stepson.