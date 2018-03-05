Producer Allu Aravind became very emotional when he spoke about Sridevi at her condolence meet. He described Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV's letter to the actress was really amazing.

Politician and film producer Dr. T Subbarami Reddy held a condolence meet for late actress Sridevi in Hyderabad on Sunday. Many A-listers from the industry were present at the occasion. Addressing the function, Allu Aravind said, "Chiranjeevi had spoken to me about organizing a condolence meet on behalf of the Telugu film industry."

Talking about her the humbleness of the late actress, "I had an opportunity to work with Sridevi in two movies namely Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari and SP Parasuram. She was a humble human being and I would like to share an incident that is still etched in my memory."

He further added, "While we all see the late actress as a diva, for me too I was always bowled over by her sheer talent. Once when I and producer Ashwini Dutt were at her home she served us tea. I felt a little uncomfortable as I was receiving a cup of tea from the actress herself. While returning home with Dutt, I told him that even though she's such a great actress, I have never seen this homely side of her. Although I am well-known producer her down-to-earth attitude moved me. She is an actress par excellence and we will always remember her fondly."

Talking about RGV's letter, Allu Aravind said, "I recently read Ram Gopal Varma's letter to Sridevi. He is known for his straightforwardness and sharp writing. But after reading his letter, I felt that like millions of her fans, even he was moved and shocked by her sudden demise. The way he narrated about the late actress' life in his letter was amazing. I called him immediately and spoke to him about the same."

Allu Aravind concluded his emotional speech by thanking producer Dr. T Subbarami Reddy and said, "He (TSR) has a great amount of love for the film industry. I've spoken about it on several occasions. Now, he is holding this condolence meet in his hotel premises which shows his love for the industry and respect for late Sridevi. I would like to thank him on behalf of the Telugu film industry."

Check out Allu Aravind's emotional speech at the condolence meeting of Sridevi