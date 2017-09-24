AR Murugadoss' SPYder starring Mahesh Babu has created history by grossing over $0.5 million at the US box office in the pre-sale of tickets for the premiere show, four days ahead of its release.

Mahesh Babu is the most popular Telugu actor in North America and his popularity and AR Murugadoss' brand name had created a huge demand for the overseas theatrical rights of bilingual movie SPYder. Along with Sai Ventures‏ and AZ India, ATMUS Entertainment has acquired its rights for a whopping price of Rs 23.5 crore. (Rs 15.5 crore for Telugu version and Rs 8 crore for Tamil version).

The distributors have booked over 800 screens for the release of SPYder. Its Telugu version will release in over 600 screens in 260+ locations across North America, while the Tamil version graces 200 screens 150 locations. The movie will hit over 800 screens and will be the second-biggest release for an Indian film in the country after Baahubali 2.

SPYder will be released in theatres across the globe on September 27 and be premiered in North America, a day before it hits the screens. The advance booking was made available almost a week ahead of it and there are several offers including buy one and get one free on booking tickets for the movie.

The ATMUS Entertainment bosses tweeted on Sept 22: "#SPYder USA Fandango Visa Checkout Buy One Get One offer is back! Book your ticket for #SPYder today ASAP before it gets used up. #SPYdermania in usa, record premieres expected, so many offers, fandango BOGO for any day, ATT BOGO Tuesday, Atom Spyder5 for any day &more!"

The distributors have confirmed that SPYder has collected $500,000 at the US box office in the pre-sale of the tickets for its premiere show. They hope that the movie will cross the $1 million mark in the country in its preview shows.

The ATMUS Entertainment‏ bosses tweeted "#SPYdermania most premiere shows getting sold out 4 days before premiere! We are adding more shows, grab your tkts fast using the BOGO offer #SPYdermania in USA! As of Friday late night US premiere advance booking already crossed $500K! Expect #MillionDollarMaheshPremiere!!"